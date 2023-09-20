 Catering firm fined $4,000 for hygiene lapses after customers fall sick, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Catering firm fined $4,000 for hygiene lapses after customers fall sick

Several hygiene lapses, including a dirty freezer, were uncovered during an investigation at Deli Hub Catering's premises.PHOTO: SFA
Fatimah Mujibah
Sep 20, 2023 10:14 pm

Catering firm Deli Hub Catering was fined $4,000 on Wednesday for hygiene lapses after 21 people came down with gastroenteritis from consuming food that it had prepared.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) jointly investigated the company’s premises after receiving reports of people falling sick in December 2022.

No one was reported to have been hospitalised.

The investigation uncovered several hygiene lapses, including a dirty freezer, unclean food preparation containers and empty paper towel dispensers. SFA has since directed Deli Hub Catering to rectify these issues.

SFA reminded businesses that food safety is a shared responsibility, with potential for contamination at any point along the food chain.

An investigation uncovered several hygiene lapses, including unclean food preparation containers, at Deli Hub Catering’s premises. PHOTO: SINGAPORE FOOD AGENCY

While the agency remains vigilant and enforces regulatory measures, the food industry and consumers must also do their part, SFA added.

The agency warned all food establishments to ensure their premises are clean, well-maintained, and adhere to proper food hygiene and safety requirements, as it will not hesitate to take firm action against violators of the Sale of Food Act.

Offenders can face a fine of up to $5,000, and repeat offenders may be fined an additional $100 for each day the offence continues after conviction.

The public is advised to avoid patronising food establishments with poor hygiene practices and to provide feedback via the SFA’s online form for follow-up investigations.

