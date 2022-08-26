 Catholic Church warns of impersonator dressed in robe asking for donations, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Catholic Church warns of impersonator dressed in robe asking for donations

The impersonator has been asking for donations in the vicinity of the Church of Saints Peter and Paul in Queen Street.PHOTO: ST FILE
Michelle Ng
Aug 26, 2022 09:42 pm

The Catholic Church in Singapore has warned of an impersonator asking for donations in the vicinity of the Church of Saints Peter and Paul in Queen Street.

A person dressed in white clerical robes, with a black cord around his waist, was recently seen asking for donations at the church and is suspected to be an impersonator attempting to scam churchgoers, said the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore in a Telegram alert sent on Friday (Aug 26).

A police report has been filed by the church administrators.

The Church said it had also seen messages from people claiming to have seen a similarly suspicious person in other parts of Singapore asking for money.

It advised churchgoers to not approach any person who matches the description in the vicinity of any of the churches.

People are advised to notify the church administrators immediately, especially if the person is seen approaching anyone.

The Church also reminded churchgoers to be mindful, vigilant and wary of strangers who approach them for cash donations.

