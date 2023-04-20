Causeway jammed four days before Hari Raya Puasa, likely to get worse

It has begun.

Four days before Hari Raya Puasa on Saturday (April 22) and the Causeway was already jammed to the rafters.

A TikTok video showed an endless queue of motorcycles at a standstill on Tuesday evening, waiting to cross over from Singapore to Johor via Woodlands Checkpoint.

To the left were the lanes for cars and vans also stuck in the jam.

The same TikTok user shared another “Causeway clip” on Thursday, this time on wet roads, at 8.45am, just after rain had subsided.

Traffic flow through Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints is expected to be heavy between April 20 and 24 (from Thursday to Monday), the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority said on April 18.