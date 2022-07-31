Celebrate panda Le Le's first birthday, Princess Peach joins Lego Super Mario, ice cream-making workshop

Princess Peach-themed sets are now available as part of the popular Lego Super Mario universe.

Play: Princess Peach joins Lego Super Mario world

Pretty in pink, Princess Peach has added girl power to the popular Lego Super Mario line. Young fans of the character can now get their hands on new playsets featuring her, from Aug 1.

Fans can build the Adventures With Peach Starter Course ($84.90) and help the princess complete challenges and defeat enemies like Lemmy. In the process, they can earn digital coins and hear her talk.

Like twin brothers Mario and Luigi whose Lego interactive figures were released earlier, Peach has a built-in speaker and motion sensor to make sound and visual effects.

After playing a course, connect her to a game app via Bluetooth to check how many coins she has collected. She can also be paired up with Mario or Luigi.

There are also various new expansion packs, including the Yoshi's Gift House ($49.90) and Peach's Castle ($219.90), to level up the role-playing experiences.

Blending digital and physical play, the Lego Super Mario line was launched in August 2020 and has since become one of the company's most successful themes.

Find the sets at Lego-certified stores, official stores on Lazada, Shopee and Amazon as well as major retailers and department stores.

Celebrate: Giant panda cub Le Le turns one

Singapore's first giant panda cub Le Le turns one on Aug 14. PHOTO: MANDAI WILDLIFE GROUP

Join the pandas' birthday celebrations at River Wonders from Aug 5 to Sept 11.

The first giant panda cub born in Singapore, Le Le turns one on Aug 14. The party continues into his parents' Kai Kai and Jia Jia's birthday month in September.

Meet the pandas at the Giant Panda Forest during daytime. You can also take part in panda-themed oil painting, LED canvas art and shadow-box light-art workshops.

The fun continues after dark when you can catch a bamboo-inspired birthday cake display, with fireworks hourly from 7.30pm to 9.30pm. You can also get up-close with animal stars from the Once Upon A River show.

The Panda-stic Party bundle, which includes admission to the day and night event, starts from $36. Night offerings run from Fridays to Sundays, eve of and on public holidays till Sept 11.

Find out more and get your tickets at this website.

Create: Ice cream that does not melt

Children will have hands-on fun and be fascinated as they uncover the secrets to making ice cream that does not melt. PHOTO: PLAIN AS PLAY

Even the little ones can make ice cream and learn the food science behind it.

Children 18 months to six years old and their parents are invited to join the Magical Ice Cream workshops.

Choose from two sessions: Aug 14 at Plain As Play studio in Katong or Aug 21 at De Kinder Club in Marina Square. These are part of kids' food and nutrition brand HaruPlate's Little Food Explorer series, which started in June.

Children will have hands-on fun and be fascinated as they uncover the secrets to making ice cream that does not melt.

The workshops are priced from $30 for a child and an adult. Participants also get to enjoy HaruPlate Fundae, ice cream with prebiotics added and no refined sugar.

Sign up at this website.