Changes from July 1 you need to know

From July 1, charges for some Covid-19 care will rise, the retirement age will be 63 and there will be fewer spots for smokers to light up.

Here's what you need to know.

Covid-19

• Medically vulnerable

People who are medically vulnerable with specific conditions may self-declare their health conditions to get their second Covid-19 vaccine booster at any vaccination centre or Public Health Preparedness Clinics (PHPCs) and polyclinics that offer vaccination.

This group includes patients aged 18 and above with chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart failure, asthma, liver cirrhosis, stroke and cancer under active treatment, among others.

• Subsidies for respiratory infections

Subsidies at PHPCs and polyclinics for the treatment of respiratory infections will revert to pre-pandemic levels.

This means the flat $5 to $10 fee for such infections will no longer apply, though Singaporeans may still get other subsidies under other schemes.

• Telemedicine

Telemedicine subsidies for those who are mildly symptomatic and recovering at home will also revert to pre-pandemic levels.

This refers to people under the Ministry of Health’s Protocol 2 definition for Covid-19 recovery.

Those under Protocol 1, who are at high medical risk or have severe symptoms but were discharged to a home setting, will continue to receive fully subsidised telemedicine care.

• Emergency department charges

Emergency department charges for vaccinated Singapore citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders with Covid-19 will also no longer be waived in all cases.

Those who are deemed not to require hospital admission or treatment at a dedicated facility will not have their charges waived, but those who are assessed to require admission or treatment will continue to have their charges and inpatient bills fully subsidised.

Smoking

Smoking will be banned in all public parks and gardens from July 1, 2022. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO



The smoking ban will now cover more areas, including all public parks and gardens, 10 recreational beaches, and sites managed by national water agency PUB under its Active, Beautiful and Clean waters programme.

Foreign-registered vehicles

Foreign-registered vehicles will need to be kept or used outside Singapore for six hours or more every day from July 1. PHOTO: ST FILE



Work pass holders living in Singapore will no longer be allowed to keep and use their foreign-registered vehicles here.

They must ensure that their vehicles are kept or used outside Singapore for six hours or more every day, which was the policy before borders were shut.

Retirement age

Singapore is progressively raising the retirement and re-employment ages for Singapore workers to 65 and 70 years. PHOTO: ST FILE



The retirement age will be raised to 63 and the re-employment age to 68.

This is part of a move to progressively raise the retirement and re-employment ages for Singapore workers to 65 and 70 years, to support older Singaporeans who wish to continue working to do so.