Chapati, chutney and cockroaches – Indian foods supplier hauled to court over hygiene lapses

Numerous lapses were found at Suvai Foods' premises at Aljunied Avenue 4 on Feb 21.

Live cockroaches were allegedly found among chutney packets and at the chapati making area of a local Indian foods supplier’s premises in Aljunied.

Suvai Foods, a local Indian foods supplier, is alleged to have failed to ensure its premises were properly maintained and kept clean, after numerous lapses were found at its premises at Aljunied Avenue 4 on Feb 21.

The company was handed three charges under the Sale of Food Act on Dec 27.

According to the charge sheets, live cockroaches were found in several areas, including in a grey basket containing packets of Suvai Coconut Chutney, at the chapati making area and on the food processing machine.

Three live cockroaches were allegedly also found at the rear of its registered goods vehicle.

The premises were allegedly stained and dirty with broken floor tiles, and its office space was illegally modified to be used as a packing area.

According to its website, Suvai Foods was founded here in 2012 and sells vegetarian and halal products.

Its marketing material touts it as the only company in South-east Asia that produces batters without using any preservatives, and that it has products with a unique, authentic taste.

The prosecutor from the Singapore Food Agency said it would be seeking a fine for each of the charges.

The case is expected to be heard again on Jan 24, 2024.

If convicted of failing to ensure its establishment is properly maintained and kept clean, Suvai Foods may be fined up to $5,000.