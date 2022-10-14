A cheap form of siam diu? Commonwealth coffee shop turns into HDB night club
Is this a coffee shop or a nightclub?
It’s a fair question if the coffee shop involved is the one featured in a series of TikTok videos that have been making the rounds recently.
It seems these open-air food and beverage places located in the heartlands can provide just as much of a good time as a club or KTV lounge.
TikTok user goldenrooster888 uploaded a series of videos capturing the evening merrymaking at an HDB coffee shop in Commonwealth.
Patrons are gathered around a makeshift stage, where two women standing on black plastic chairs belt out Mandarin and Hokkien songs.
Over the sound of house music, a woman yells, "Put your hands up!" to an obliging crowd – comprising young and older folks – who pump their arms to the beat.
Question now is – are such activities disturbing the residents in the estate?
Either way, this is way better than fights breaking out.
