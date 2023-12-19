Check digital map for real-time updates to avoid the Orchard Road Christmas Eve crowd

The digital map highlights areas that are congested and offers alternative places that are less packed.

Before heading down to Orchard Road on Dec 24 to join in the Christmas Eve celebrations or do some last-minute shopping, you might want to check a digital map that tells you where the crowds are.

The digital map (https://go.gov.sg/crowd-at-orchard-road) highlights areas in the shopping belt that are congested and offers alternative places that are less packed.

It will be available from 6pm on Dec 24.

In an advisory released on Dec 19, the police said an increased number of officers, auxiliary police officers and security officers will be deployed to manage the crowds around Orchard Road on Christmas Eve. Crowd control barricades and direction signs will also be set up.

Security personnel may conduct random checks on bags and personal items, and the public is urged to cooperate with these checks for their own safety.

“As Orchard MRT station is expected to be crowded, certain entrances and exits will be closed to regulate crowd flow, if required,” the police said.

“Members of the public are advised to use Somerset MRT station to minimise waiting time or to utilise other public transport options.”

In addition, traffic arrangements have been made to accommodate the celebrations.

Certain roads, including a stretch of Orchard Road between Scotts Road and Bideford Road, will be closed from 6pm on Dec 24 until 2am on Dec 25.

Auxiliary police officers will be present at affected road junctions to assist motorists and manage traffic.

Due to road closures, some bus services including 7, 14, 16, 65, 111, 123 and 124 will be affected from 6pm to the end of bus operations on Dec 24. For more information, please visit the SBS Transit website.

The public are also reminded to be considerate and refrain from engaging in activities that may cause annoyance or pose a safety risk to others.

The police will take action against anyone who causes a public nuisance or breaks the law.