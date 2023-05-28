Check out reviews before booking your hotel stay

There is a lesson to be learnt here.

A woman booked a four-star Bangkok hotel and was horrified to then read bad reviews about it.

Stomper Jocelyn now wants to cancel the booking but baulks at the 34 per cent cancellation fee.

She booked the Arnoma Grand Bangkok hotel on Agoda on May 9.

"We saw the price was good and went ahead," recounted the Stomper.

"We booked the deluxe room with breakfast for about $100 a night. After payment, we did more research and discovered nightmares."

In recent online reviews of the hotel, she found the following complaints:

Dirty bedsheets with stains.

Yellow water in the bathtub.

Cloudy water from the basin.

Rotten egg.

Cockroaches.

Stains on the cup.

Unable to adjust the air-conditioning.

Mouldy smell from the room.

Unfriendly staff.

"We contacted the hotel, but they strictly do not allow refunds. Based on our three-night booking, we would incur a 34 per cent penalty if we cancel before the arrival date in June." said the Stomper.

She was charged $295.40 for the room and the cancellation fee is $100.44. So she will get a partial refund of $194.96.

"Initially, we requested a waiver of the cancellation penalty via the Agoda app. Within a day, the hotel did not approve the waiver of the cancellation penalty.

"We called both Agoda and the hotel. The hotel staff was not very polite. She said: 'Didn't you read the terms? We will not allow a waiver of the cancellation fee.'

"Then Agoda told us that the hotel would only consider Agoda to negotiate a waiver of the cancellation fee after we cancel the entire booking. In the end, Agoda told us the hotel did not want to waive the cancellation fees," said the Stomper.

"A holiday trip is meant to be relaxing and enjoyable. After doing the research, we will have to forfeit that 100 bucks given the recent reviews of the hotel.

"I hope that by us sharing our experience with the public, they can learn the lesson that we did. Do more research before booking."