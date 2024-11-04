This Chinese man engraves Islamic tombstones

Mr Terry Ong is a Chinese Muslim convert who runs Dapur Kabur, one of only two Islamic tombstone-engraving companies in Singapore.

The 46-year-old founded the company in 2016.

Mr Ong started out as a director for Muslim funerals, and although he isn’t sure exactly when he entered the profession of batu nisan (tombstone) engraving, he takes great pride and care in his work.

Despite being of Chinese heritage, he didn't encounter much difficulty starting out, and even developed his own style of engraving.

It usually takes one week for him and his team to get a tombstone ready, although there are instances where it may take longer due to confirming details of the deceased or extra requests from the family.

Mr Ong sticks to the traditional way of making tombstones, involving engraving, painting and inlaying stacks of marble, granite and ceramic. Engraving is usually done by sandblasting or laser.

Dapur Kubur had a slow start, but about three years ago orders started to increase.

Mr Ong now receives about 100 orders per month, with the peak usually being before Hari Raya. Most of his customers are locals, but he has plans to expand into Malaysia.

Dapur Kubur not only engraves Muslim tombstones, but can do custom monuments as well as upkeep of older graves.

When families place an order with the company, Mr Ong has to apply for a permit with NEA before preperations can begin, such as readying headstones, name plates, materials and paints.

Mr Ong hopes to continue his business for as long as possible. "Insya'allah (If God willing)," he said.