Chinese national admits he tried but failed to give cop $76 bribe multiple times

A Chinese national, who failed to produce an identity card when two policemen approached him, offered a $76 bribe to one of them in an attempt to stop the check.

Xu Shoupei was arrested and handcuffed after Special Constable (SC) Ong Shu Hong rejected the offer.

Despite this, Xu continued offering the cash to the policeman who repeatedly turned him down.

Xu, 31, who is jobless, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to two charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Around 9pm on July 4, 2021, SC Ong and his colleague went to Kembangan MRT station to check on a complaint about a suspicious person in a white T-shirt who was loitering in the area.

At a nearby park connector, they spotted Xu, who fit the description, and introduced themselves to him as police officers.

When Xu attempted to walk away, the two police officers stopped him and SC Ong asked to see his identity card.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Ong Xin Jie said: “The accused knew that he did not have his identity card with him, and began to panic as he feared that his inability to produce (it) would cause the police officers to lodge a report against him, which could affect his prospects for job employment in Singapore.”

Xu pleaded with SC Ong, asking him to stop the identity check. He then took out $76 from his pocket and offered it to the policeman.

For several minutes, Xu repeatedly offered the amount to SC Ong, who told him to stop doing so. Finally, the two policemen arrested Xu after he failed to heed SC Ong’s warning multiple times.

The Chinese national was in handcuffs when he continued to offer the $76 to SC Ong.

Xu will be sentenced on Oct 18.

For each graft charge, an offender can be jailed for up to five years and fined up to $100,000.