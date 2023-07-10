Chinese tourist dies after being hit by car on first day in S’pore

Mr Liang Guishou was hit by the car in Geylang on June 29. The driver of the car was arrested.

A Chinese tourist died after being hit by a car while crossing the road on the first day of his holiday in Singapore.

Mr Liang Guishou, 46, was hit by a car while crossing Geylang Road close to midnight on June 29.

He was taken unconscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where he subsequently died, said the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

In a nine-second video posted online purportedly of the accident, a man is seen lying in the middle of the road with his slippers beside him.

A black car, its bonnet dented and windscreen shattered on the driver’s side, is stopped a few metres from him.

A 54-year-old male driver has been arrested and will be investigated for careless driving causing death, the police said. Investigations are ongoing.

Mr Liang, who was originally from Nanning, Guangxi, worked as a manager in an energy company, reported Shin Min Daily News.

The Chinese-language daily reported that his wife, Madam Huang Xuefeng, her 14-year-old son and other relatives arrived last Thursday for his funeral and cremation.

Tour guide Mo Xiaofang, 34, told Shin Min that the accident happened on the group’s first day in Singapore.

“It was about 10pm and everyone has gone to their rooms to rest, but Mr Liang may have gone out to get supper, hence the accident,” she said.

“I called him the next morning after realising that he was missing, but I didn’t expect a doctor to pick up and informed us that Mr Liang has died. That was when we informed the family immediately.”

Mr Liang was cremated on Sunday at Mandai Crematorium, and his family intends to bring his ashes back to China as soon as possible.

Describing her husband as a loyal friend, Madam Huang, 44, said 11 friends went to her home to comfort their son after learning about his death.

“They’ve also raised about $3,360 for us to bring his ashes back to our home town,” she added.

Mr Liang Guishou was cremated at Mandai Crematorium on July 9. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

She said her travel expenses to Singapore were borne by the travel agency, and she also borrowed money from friends and relatives.

“My son is still young and it breaks my heart knowing that he longer has a father,” she said. “I’m not sure what happened. I’ll just wait for the police to finish their investigations.”