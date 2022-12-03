Christmas Wonderland at Gardens by the Bay lit up with 103,000-bulb light installation

Visitors at Christmas Wonderland at Gardens by the Bay on Saturday.

The 21-metre tall Spalliera light installation (in background) required a crew of seven people to assemble over 30 days.

‘Tis the season to be jolly, and Singaporeans can now soak in the festive spirit at the Christmas Wonderland at Gardens by the Bay.

Now in its ninth edition, Christmas Wonderland features 10 eye-catching light displays that will make for Instagrammable moments, as well as a double-storey carousel and 13 food stalls selling tasty treats.

The 21-metre tall Spalliera light installation in particular, crafted by Italian artisans, is made up of 103,000 light bulbs and required a crew of seven to assemble over 30 days.

Officially opened on Saturday, it can be visited from 6.30pm to 11pm daily, with the last entry at 10pm. The last day for visitors is Jan 1.

An advance purchase ticket is $8 or $10 for adults - depending on the date - and $6 for children. Same day purchase tickets, which are subject to availability, are $12 for adults and $6 for children.

All tickets have to be purchased online at www.christmaswonderland.sg or through travel platform KKday.

Certain activities such as riding the carousel and playing carnival games have to be paid for separately.