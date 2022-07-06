Citi Singapore donates more than $152,000 to charity concert ChildAid

Performers at last year's ChildAid concert. Citi has raised more than $7.2 million in support of ChildAid since 2002.

Staff, families and partners of Citi Singapore have raised $152,021 through activities like bake sales and auctions to support annual charity concert ChildAid.

ChildAid is in aid of The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund and The Business Times Budding Artists Fund.

Citi last month donated $120,000 to ChildAid to mark the bank's 120th anniversary in Singapore. As of June, it has raised more than $7.2 million in support of the two funds since 2002.

The fund-raising activities were organised as part of Citi's 17th Global Community Day, aimed at giving back to the community.

A carnival was held in June, with staff donating money in exchange for trying their hand at activities like terrarrium workshops, calligraphy and Zumba.

Mr Amol Gupte, head of South Asia and Asean, said: "This year's family day and fund-raising efforts around the theme of wellness was particularly apt as the world recovers and renews from the pandemic.

"It is always heartening to see our employees step up and exemplify Citi's values through the Citi Supports ChildAid campaign."

The cheque was presented to ChildAid at the Youth Co:Lab Summit at the Shaw Foundation Alumni House on Wednesday (July 6).

The school pocket money fund provides school allowance for children from low-income families, while the budding artists fund supports underprivileged children and youth with opportunities to develop their artistic talents.

The ChildAid concert this year will be held on Dec 13.