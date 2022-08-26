Clarke Quay attack: Youth given discharge not amounting to acquittal

Mr Chua received 20 stitches for cuts on his head that were up to 10cm long.

A youth who had been accused of being part of a random attack near Clarke Quay in March was given a discharge not amounting to an acquittal earlier this month.

Mr Noor Shah Ryzqa Azman, 20, was earlier accused of ganging up with three others to voluntarily cause grievous hurt to Mr Justin Chua Yong Jie, 30, by using a glass bottle in Keng Cheow Street.

But this latest move does not mean that Mr Noor is totally off the hook.

Those given such a discharge can still be prosecuted for the same crime if relevant information or evidence were to emerge later.

In a statement to The Straits Times on Friday (Aug 26), the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) said: "After careful consideration of the facts and circumstances of the case, the prosecution applied for a discharge not amounting to an acquittal in relation to the charge against (Mr Noor).

"This was granted by the court (on Aug 4). The matter could be reviewed if new facts surface."

The AGC spokesman did not disclose details about the facts and circumstances of the case.

Mr Noor and three other men were earlier charged in court over the attack.

The cases involving Taitus Wong Wei Zhi, 20, Dani Zulastri Mohamad Salim, 22, and Mohamad Amirul Shafi Abdullah, 22, are pending.

Mr Chua was struck on the back of his head with a glass bottle on March 20 as he was walking to a convenience store after enjoying a meal with friends.

The financial adviser previously told ST that he had no clue as to who was behind the attack, which left him needing stitches for his wounded scalp.

Mr Chua's girlfriend, who gave her name only as Ms Low, had earlier told ST that he was celebrating a friend's birthday with four others at a restaurant near Clarke Quay when he went to a convenience store to buy a drink.

After the attack, he trudged back to his friends, who were shocked when they saw that he was injured.

Ms Low said his friends then called for an ambulance.

In a video posted on social media, paramedics could be seen tending to Mr Chua, as he lay limp on the ground with his clothes and napkins around him soaked in blood.

"He told me he didn't see who attacked (him) as he was in shock," Ms Low had said.

Those convicted of voluntarily causing grievous hurt with a weapon or instrument can be jailed for up to 15 years and fined or caned.