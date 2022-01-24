 Clarke Quay NY eve gathering: 4 to be charged over Covid-19 safety breaches, another 4 fined, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Clarke Quay NY eve gathering: 4 to be charged over Covid-19 safety breaches, another 4 fined

Clarke Quay NY eve gathering: 4 to be charged over Covid-19 safety breaches, another 4 fined
The event was captured on video and uploaded on social media. PHOTOS: SCREENGRABS FROM TIKTOK
David Sun, Correspondent
Jan 24, 2022 12:14 pm

Four youth who allegedly breached safe management measures at a New Year's Eve party at Clarke Quay will be charged in court.

The four are aged between 19 and 22, said the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Monday (Jan 24).

Another four people at the party on Dec 31 last year have been fined $1,000 each for breaching safe management measures.

"Further investigations into other individuals are ongoing, and enforcement action will be taken against them if they are found to have breached any safes management measures, which are put in place to protect the public," said the URA.

The event was captured on video and uploaded on social media. The clip showed large crowds celebrating the New Year at Clarke Quay.

Many appeared to have their masks off and were standing close together.

Cleo Smith and her mother Ellie leaving a house where the girl spent her first night after being rescued in Carnarvon, Australia, on Nov 4, 2021.
World

Man pleads guilty to abducting four-year-old Australian girl

Related Stories

Twins found dead: SG Enable urges stressed caregivers of children with special needs to seek help

Inter-faith prayer session held near canal where two boys were found dead

Father arrested after twin boys found dead in canal, to be charged with murder

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

crimecovid-19clarke quaycoronavirus