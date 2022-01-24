Clarke Quay NY eve gathering: 4 to be charged over Covid-19 safety breaches, another 4 fined

The event was captured on video and uploaded on social media.

Four youth who allegedly breached safe management measures at a New Year's Eve party at Clarke Quay will be charged in court.

The four are aged between 19 and 22, said the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Monday (Jan 24).

Another four people at the party on Dec 31 last year have been fined $1,000 each for breaching safe management measures.

"Further investigations into other individuals are ongoing, and enforcement action will be taken against them if they are found to have breached any safes management measures, which are put in place to protect the public," said the URA.

The event was captured on video and uploaded on social media. The clip showed large crowds celebrating the New Year at Clarke Quay.

Many appeared to have their masks off and were standing close together.