Cleaner finds man, 83, dead in the bushes along CTE in Ang Mo Kio

While cleaning the road along the Central Expressway (CTE) on Sunday morning (March 20), a cleaner stumbled upon a dead body in the bushes.

The body was found near Block 472 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10.

It is believed that the deceased man, 83, had lived alone in one of the nearby Housing Board flats.

Aside from the police cars parked along the expressway, there were two police cars parked below the HDB blocks nearby, said Shin Min Daily News.

A pair of red slippers was also found near the bushes, reported Shin Min.

When contacted by AsiaOne, the police confirmed that they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at 10.25am last Sunday.

The old man was found motionless and pronounced dead at the location by a paramedic.

Investigations are ongoing.