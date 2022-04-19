Clinic assistant kicks stroller in anger amid dispute

Two women were involved in a heated argument at a clinic in Bukit Batok on Monday (April 18).

A video circulating on TikTok went viral after it showed a staff member from Everhealth Family Clinic and Surgery kicking a stroller in anger while confronting a woman who was with her son.

The video has since been taken down but has been reposted on other social media platforms.

In the clip, the mother asks: "What are you doing?"

The boy puts his hand up and pleads in tears: "Okay, stop, let's stop talking."

His mother reaches into her bag, saying that she would call the police, but the boy pleads again.

He repeatedly offers to clean up but the staff says she is not scolding him,

The mother goes on: "Why are you so rude to your customer, I don't understand. I want to come to ask why you gave me this MC (medical certificate), why are you so rude?"

The clinic assistant responds in exasperation: "You got 5 days MC!"

After the first video was posted, another TikTok user shared CCTV footage from inside the clinic of what happened prior to the confrontation.

In this video, the mother is seen tossing and throwing items off the clinic's reception counter before walking off.

The woman is picking up those items when the mother re-enters the clinic to throw another object at her.

This appears to be the last straw for the woman who then chases the mother and her son out.

On Monday at 10.50pm, in a post on its Facebook page, Everhealth clinic apologised for causing "public alarm over the TikTok video".

"Please give us some time to look into the matter with the parties concerned," it said.

Netizens have flooded the clinic's Facebook page, condemning the actions of its employee and said she should not have lost her cool with the other woman.