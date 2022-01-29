Close to 10,000 kids aged five to six get first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Children and their guardians at the paediatric vaccination centre at Our Tampines Hub on Jan 29, 2022.

Close to 10,000 children between five and six years old have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

More than 16,000 children in that age group have registered interest since the national vaccination campaign was expanded about a month ago to include children aged five to 11.

This was revealed by Mr Masagos Zulkifli, Minister for Social and Family Development and Second Minister for Health, on Saturday (Jan 29) at a paediatric vaccination centre at Our Tampines Hub.

Children aged five to 11 can walk in with their parents or guardians to any paediatric vaccination centre to receive their first jab without an appointment.

This general walk-in arrangement is applicable only from Mondays to Thursdays, and those who intend to use it should arrive at the vaccination centre by 7pm, the Ministry of Social and Family Development said on Saturday.

Mr Masagos said: "We strongly encourage all parents to register their children for vaccination if they are medically eligible. Vaccination of children will help to protect more members of our society from the risk of developing severe illness from Covid-19 infections, and further minimise the risk of community spread."

He added that as more young children step forward to take their jabs, and more parents can see the proven track record of how safe these vaccines are, it will help to instil more confidence in parents, especially those with younger children.

No serious suspected adverse events associated with the Covid-19 vaccine have been reported for children between five and 11 years old as at Dec 31, said the Health Sciences Authority.

"We have to respect parents, their choices, and we understand their anxiety and concerns. It is not just about protecting the children, but about protecting everyone, especially seniors. These children may interact with their grandparents or older relatives who are vulnerable to Covid-19," Mr Masagos said.

Minister of State for Social and Family Development and Education Sun Xueling, who was also at the event, said: "(Vaccination centres) for children have been designed to reduce the anxiety of children. Our community partner, Families for Life, is giving out goodies such as colouring kits and bookmarks featuring their mascot Becky Bunny at Yusof Ishak Secondary School and Our Tampines Hub paediatric vaccination centres, and this will progressively expand to other vaccination centres."

Software engineer Trinath Vajinepalli, 32, who took his six-year-old daughter for her jab on Saturday, said: "I've been preparing her... by telling her that the vaccine is for her own good. I took the vaccine and I am fine, I am not worried.

"My daughter was initially scared when she saw the long needle but she's fine, there was only mild pain."

Vaccination centres are currently unable to accommodate the general walk-in arrangement on Fridays to Sundays because of high demand for bookings on these days.

Parents who wish to make a booking on Fridays to Sundays can register their interest on the Ministry of Health National Appointment System.

After registration, parents or guardians will receive a unique link via SMS within three to five working days to book a vaccination appointment.