Close contacts of confirmed Covid-19 cases to have shorter monitoring period as HRW is replaced

Close contacts of confirmed Omicron cases will no longer receive a health risk warning (HRW) from Friday (Feb 18) and their self-monitoring period will be cut to five days instead of seven, said the Ministry of Health on Wednesday.

This is because the Omicron variant is known to have a shorter incubation period, it added.

Therefore, the HRW will be replaced with a new advisory, known as the health risk notice (HRN), which will last for five days.

The HRW mandates that one must self-isolate immediately and take an ART self-test within 24 hours if they are a close contact of a confirmed ART test.

The warning lasts for seven days from the date of issuance, with an ART-based daily self-testing regime imposed should they wish to leave their place of residence.

They are allowed to go about their daily activities if they test negative, though they must continue to monitor their health for seven days, such as by doing a test before leaving home to go about their daily activities.

However, many close contacts of cases who test positive through self-administered ARTs are not able to be identified and are thus not issued the HRW, MOH noted,

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said at a multi-ministry task force press conference on Wednesday that Omicron patients recover faster due to a shorter incubation duration and an earlier infection window, which means there is a very "short serial interval".

This refers to the time taken for the first person to be infected and start experiencing symptoms , and then infect the next person , who then starts experiencing symptoms.

Mr Ong noted that the serial interval for Delta is about four days, while it is only two days for Omicron.

"So our health protocols need to adapt to this distinct characteristic of Omicron having a very short serial interval," he added.

Hence the change to a shorter monitoring period with the HRN advisory.

Singapore's director of medical services Kenneth Mak noted that the National Centre for Infectious Diseases has been studying the data in the group of close contacts in both household and community settings, and found the incubation period and serial interval for the next wave of infections is "significantly shorter".

Therefore, as close contacts are developing their Covid-19 infections faster after exposure to an infected person, it was necessary to make changes to the health protocol.

Associate Professor Mak also noted that a shorter self-monitoring period will allow close contacts to resume their daily activities sooner once they test negative.

People issued with a HRN can continue to obtain their ART test kits through designated vending machines, to facilitate their self-testing during their five-day monitoring period, he added.

However, as the change in policy only kicks in on Friday, those who have already received their HRW should still complete their existing monitoring period, said Prof Mak.

MOH also stressed that regardless of whether they receive a HRN, those who are aware of their recent exposure to a confirmed case should still continue to be socially responsible.

This means that they should continue to moderate their social activities, monitor their health, and self-test with ART before leaving their homes, especially if they are going to crowded places or coming into contact with vulnerable people.