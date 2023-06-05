CNA cameraman killed in motorcycle accident in Malaysia

Mr Khairul Zainuddin, 45, lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a road divider along the Karak-Kuala Lumpur highway.

A CNA cameraman was killed in a motorcycle accident on a highway in Malaysia on Sunday.

Mr Khairul Zainuddin, 45, lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a road divider along the Karak-Kuala Lumpur highway, the New Straits Times reported on Sunday.

The impact flung him into the opposite lane, where a 46-year-old motorcyclist crashed into him, a district police chief said.

He suffered severe head injuries and died at the scene.

According to CNA, Mr Khairul was returning to Kuala Lumpur to pick up his wife from the airport. He had visited his parents in Kuantan, about three hours away from Kuala Lumpur, over the weekend.

Mediacorp said in a statement on Monday that Mr Khairul worked at CNA’s Kuala Lumpur bureau and had been with the company for five years.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of our Malaysian colleague, Khairul Zainuddin. We have reached out to his family to offer our condolences and support,” it said.

“He was a dedicated worker and an integral part of the (Kuala Lumpur) bureau, and was involved in several award-winning productions. We are also providing support to our staff who are affected by this tragic loss.”

Mr Khairul was also a video editor and worked on an award-winning production on endangered animals in Malaysia.