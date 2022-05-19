 COE premiums for larger cars up in latest tender exercise, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
COE premiums for larger cars up in latest tender exercise

For larger and more powerful cars above 1,600cc, the COE rose by 4.1 per cent from $92,090 to $95,889.ST FILE PHOTO
Lee Nian Tjoe Senior Transport Correspondent
May 19, 2022 04:32 pm

Certificate of entitlement (COE) premiums ended mixed at the latest tender exercise which closed on Thursday (May 19), rising for larger cars and motorcycles and falling for smaller cars as well as commercial vehicles.

The COE premium for smaller cars with engines up to 1,600cc and 130bhp, or electric vehicles (EVs) with a power output of up to 110 kilowatts (kw), dipped by 4.1 per cent from $70,901 to $68,001.

For larger and more powerful cars above 1,600cc, the COE rose by 4.1 per cent from $92,090 to $95,889.

The price of commercial vehicle COEs went up by 1.2 per cent from $50,890 to $51,501.

Motorcycle COE premiums ended at $9,490, a single dollar up from the last tender exercise.

Open category COEs, which tends to be used on larger cars, ended at $95,901, a 5.3 per cent rise from last round's $91,112.

This was the first tender exercise to include the new 110kw power categorisation for EVs, which was announced in March.
COE for smaller cars crosses $70,000

