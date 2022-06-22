 COE prices end higher, with premiums for big cars crossing $100k for second tender in a row, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
COE prices end higher, with premiums for big cars crossing $100k for second tender in a row

In the Open category, the premium ended at $104,400 - 3.7 per cent above the $100,697 registered previously.PHOTO: ST FILE
Lee Nian Tjoe Senior Transport Correspondent
Jun 22, 2022 04:20 pm

Certificate of entitlement (COE) premiums rose across all categories at the latest tender exercise that closed on Wednesday (June 22).

This was the first tender exercise since COE premiums broke the $100,000 mark in two categories on June 8.

The price for cars with engines bigger than 1,600cc or 130bhp and fully electric vehicles (EVs) with a power output of up to 110 kilowatts went up by 5.3 per cent from $100,684 to $106,001.

In the Open category, which tend to be used to register larger cars, the premium ended at $104,400 - 3.7 per cent above the $100,697 registered previously.

The price for smaller cars and less powerful EVs also went up by 1.6 per cent from $73,801 to $74,989.

Commercial vehicle COE premium edged up by $9 to end at $53,011.

The price of COEs for motorcycles went up by 3 per cent, from $10,000 to $10,302.

