Complaints against home renovation contractors up 28% in first half of 2022: Case

Case received 1,300 complaints against renovation contractors last year, up from 869 in 2020.

A total of 807 complaints against renovation contractors were lodged with the Consumers Association of Singapore (Case) in the first half of the year.

This was an increase of 28 per cent from the 627 complaints Case received about the industry in the same period last year, said the association in a statement on Thursday (July 28).

About two-thirds of the complaints this year pertain to renovation contractors failing to complete projects on schedule and unsatisfactory workmanship.

The home renovation industry received the highest number of complaints during this period, followed by the electrical and electronics, beauty and motor cars industries, all of which received more complaints than last year.

Case received a total of 7,960 consumer complaints from January to June, a 9 per cent increase from the 7,260 complaints received for the same period last year.

Case president Melvin Yong attributed the increase to upticks in business activities and consumer transactions that have picked up since Covid-19 restrictions were eased.

"Case will continue to keep a lookout for unfair practices against consumers. In the meantime, we are working with the authorities to further strengthen consumer protection legislation in Singapore," he said.