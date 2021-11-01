Complicated to make Covid-19 vaccines in Singapore mandatory: Janil Puthucheary

Making the Covid-19 vaccines compulsory, policing, execution and implementation would be challenging, Dr Janil added.

SINGAPORE - Making Covid-19 vaccination compulsory will is an issue which needs to be considered carefully, Senior Minister of State for health Janil Puthucheary told Parliament on Monday (Nov 1).

Answering a question on whether vaccinations can be made mandatory since the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine has now been fully approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Dr Janil said that doing so is also quite difficult in terms of execution.

A number of factors have to be considered, including vaccine coverage, international practice and the availability and performance of fully registered Covid-19 vaccines.

Making the Covid-19 vaccines compulsory, policing, execution and implementation would be challenging, Dr Janil added.

"I think it's something to consider, but there are a whole lot of complications associated with that."