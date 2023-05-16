Condo residents protest after condo developer chops down trees to build cycling path

Several trees in the compound of Florence Residences in Hougang Avenue 2 have been chopped down to make way for a cycling path, upsetting some residents.

They paved paradise and put up a… cycling path?

Some residents of a condo in Hougang probably identified with the lyrics to the famous Joni Mitchell song when they learnt that trees in their compound were getting chopped down by developers.

In its place – a new cycling path, it seems.

One resident, Priscilla Lim, even took to Facebook last Sunday (May 14) to express her disapproval.

She posted photos of a tree stump, as well as several other trees set to be chopped down, and wrote: "They have already cut down a few healthy trees along Hougang Ave 2... The trees have been around for more than 30 years! This is just an outrage!"

In the post, one of the trees had a sign pinned on it by the developers of Florence Residences, informing residents that the trees would be removed to make space for a cycling path.

Florence Residences is a 99-year leasehold condominium project developed by Logan Property.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, Lim said: "Now this walkway has no more shade, and pedestrians will feel even warmer."

When a Shin Min reporter visited the site last Sunday evening and on Monday morning, they found that at least five trees had already been chopped down. Nine more were due for removal.

Another resident, Huang, also disagreed with the move.

"The trees have been with us for many years, I hope they don't chop them," said Huang, who added that the width of the existing payment was already sufficient for a cycling path.

But there were also some who felt the tree removal was necessary.

"It's a good thing to widen the road so that it's easier for vehicles to pass through. Urban development shouldn't be hindered by trees," said a resident surnamed Xie.

Lim told Shin Min that she contacted the condo developers, who informed her they were advised by the Land Transport Authority to install street lamps on the pavement before cutting down the trees.

The developer also said they had gotten approval from NParks before cutting the trees.