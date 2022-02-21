Condo's senior security officer charged with personating police officer, graft and extortion

Ganesan Gunasagaran tried to get a bribe from a man in exchange for letting him enter SeaHill condominium with using TraceTogether, and also extorted $10,000 from the man.

A senior security officer deployed to a condominium has been accused of personating a high-ranking undercover police officer and trying to get a bribe from a man in exchange for letting him enter the condominium without using TraceTogether.

Ganesan Gunasagaran, 33, is also accused of extorting the man of $10,000 by telling him that he would be investigated for illegal entry into SeaHill condominium in West Coast, and having sex with a student in a toilet there.

Ganesan, a Singapore permanent resident, appeared before a district court on Monday (Feb 21) to face three charges of personating a police officer, corruption and extortion.

According to court documents, the Malaysian told the man on Oct 19 last year that he was a high-ranking officer of the "Singapore Police Licensing Sector" who was working undercover.

He is also accused of attempting to obtain gratification from the man for letting him enter SeaHill without checking in on the TraceTogether application amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

On the same day, Ganesan also allegedly extorted $10,000 from the man by stating that he would be investigated for illegal entry into SeaHill and having sex with a student inside a toilet.

The Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said in a statement on Monday that Ganesan was a senior security officer at Metropolis Security Systems at the time of the alleged offences.

He was remanded on Monday after he did not post bail, and is scheduled to be in court next on March 23.

For personating a police officer, Ganesan faces a fine of up to $2,500, a jail term of up to six months, or both.

For corruptly attempting to obtain gratification, he can be fined up to $100,000, jailed for up to five years, or both.

For putting a person in fear of harm in order to commit extortion, he can be jailed between two and five years, and caned.