Cop charged over accident that left biker with a fractured foot

A police station inspector is said to have been driving a police car without reasonable consideration for other road users when he was allegedly involved in an accident with a motorcycle.

Court documents did not reveal details about the incident, but the 39-year-old rider ended up with a fracture in his right foot.

Liong Hong Yeow, 47, was charged in court on Wednesday with an offence under the Road Traffic Act over the accident that took place in October 2022.

This is the second reported case this week about a traffic accident involving a policeman driving a police vehicle.

On Monday, Johann Pak Zhuo-En, 26, was sentenced to three months’ jail and disqualified from driving for five years after he pleaded guilty to one count of driving without reasonable consideration for other road users.

Pak, a sergeant attached to Bedok Police Division at the time, was driving a police van in August 2020 when it collided with a motorcycle. The 44-year-old rider had injuries that included a severe brain injury.

In the current case, Liong was driving a police car along Choa Chu Kang North 5 when he allegedly failed to give way to a motorcycle, which was travelling straight from the opposite direction, at around 8.50pm on Oct 8, 2022.

Liong is said to have been making a right turn on a green light at a road junction when the accident occurred. It was not mentioned in court documents how the motorcyclist ended up with a fractured foot.

In a statement to The Straits Times on Wednesday, the police said Liong immediately rendered assistance to the victim after the accident and called for an ambulance.

They also said the motorcyclist was conscious when he was taken to hospital.

A police spokesman said: “Officers of the Singapore Police Force (SPF) are expected to uphold the law and maintain the highest standards of conduct. We deal accordingly with officers who break the law, including charging them in court.

“Following the accident, SPF initiated investigations against (Liong). We are unable to comment further as the court case is ongoing.”

Liong is expected to plead guilty on June 30.