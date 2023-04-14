Couple, 26, save $2,000 each for 3 years to buy $1.2 million Thomson condo

Rising property price and inflation? Neither of those things stopped a young couple from saving up to buy their dream home.

It cost a pretty penny too – $1.2 million for a two-bedroom condominium at Thomson Three.

What’s remarkable about it though, is that the pair are only 26 years old.

They shared their strategy on social media platform Lemon8, explaining how they each saved $2,000 a month for three years and made full use of their CPF accounts.

They added that in order to afford a home of that price, a couple would need a combined income of around $10,000.

The down payment (25 per cent) and buyer’s stamp duty cost them around $350,000.

After which they make monthly payments of around $4,500 towards their housing loan. This, the couple said, cost them just $1,000 cash each, as the rest is paid for from their CPF.

A video attached to their post shows a walk-through of their new home, which even included the Chinese tradition of rolling a pineapple into the living area.

The couple’s new space comes with an attached balcony that overlooks the massive pool area.

Goes to show that you’re never too young; all you need is a plan and the discipline to see it through.