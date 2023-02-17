Couple arrested for suspected drug trafficking, over 1.6kg of heroin seized

A total of 1,663g of heroin, 1,326g of cannabis and 17 Erimin-5 tablets were seized from the 54-year-old man and 45-year-old woman.

A man and a woman, both Singapore citizens, were arrested on Wednesday for suspected drug trafficking following an operation by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

A total of 1,663g of heroin, 1,326g of cannabis and 17 Erimin-5 tablets, with an estimated street value of $183,400, were seized from the 54-year-old man and 45-year-old woman.

In a release on Friday, CNB said the amount of heroin confiscated could feed the habit of 790 heroin abusers for a week. Meanwhile, the amount of cannabis seized could be used by about 190 cannabis abusers for the same duration.

The couple were arrested in the vicinity of Clementi West Street 1. After a search, 7g of heroin was discovered in their vehicle.

Subsequent checks at a flat in the vicinity of Teck Whye Crescent uncovered the rest of the drugs.

Investigations into the activities of the couple are ongoing.

Stressing that CNB would be working closely with other government agencies to cease all drug activities in the Republic, Senior Assistant Commissioner Leon Chan, deputy director of CNB (operations), said: “Singapore’s focus is on building a drug-free society, not a drug-tolerant one.”

A person found guilty of trafficking more than 500g of cannabis or 15g of pure heroin faces the mandatory death penalty.