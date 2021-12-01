Couple kicked and punched Grab Food deliveryman; woman, 33, jailed

SINGAPORE - A couple attacked a Grab Food deliveryman after he cycled between them while they were walking at Waterway Point in Punggol.

They continued to hit his face and stomach even as he raised his hand to stop them. The assault left him with bruises on his nose and abrasions on his arm.

On Tuesday (Nov 30), the woman, Wan Farah Shireen Abu Hassan, 33, was sentenced to four months and four weeks' jail for four offences that included voluntarily causing hurt and using a debit card that did not belong to her.

Another six charges that included causing harassment were taken into consideration.

Her then boyfriend, Aloysius Hoe Wei Peng, 40, was jailed three weeks and fined $800 on Aug 31 for one count each of assault, fighting in a public place and mischief.

On Feb 3 last year, the Singaporean couple were walking on the link bridge of Waterway Point at around 7.30pm when Grab Food deliveryman Daniel Seah, 31, cut between them.

Farah shouted: "Do not know how to say 'excuse me'?"

Mr Seah alighted from his bicycle and asked why she shouted at him and if she was suffering from premenstrual syndrome, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Daphne Jazreen Chee.

The couple cursed at him and Farah slapped him on the head.

Hoe kicked Mr Seah in the stomach and threw his Grab Food backpack at him.

Mr Seah held up his hand in defence. "(Farah) was undeterred, and swung her hand at the complainant's face. However, the complainant blocked this," said DPP Chee.

She kicked him twice in the stomach and swung her handbag multiple times at his head.

A security officer from the mall arrived but Farah continued to punch Mr Seah's face, causing his nose to bleed. The assault was captured on surveillance camera footage from the link bridge. Mr Seah was taken to hospital.

Seeking six months' jail for Farah, DPP Chee said: "The assault was one-sided, as the accused continued hitting (Mr Seah) in spite of his lack of retaliation."

The court also heard that Farah and a friend, Amirul Afifi Zaimy, 28, used a POSB PAssion debit card that they had found to buy some $160 worth of items from Guardian and Giordano.

They also attempted to buy an $899 bicycle fork, but the transaction was unsuccessful.

The debit card was left behind at a payment terminal at a McDonald's outlet in Pasir Ris Elias Community Club, and no restitution has been made so far.

Hoe, a former safe distancing ambassador, was earlier convicted for cursing at pet store manager He Jun, 48, who was not wearing a mask in Yishun Central 1 on Dec 16 last year. Hoe did this while he was under investigation for the assault in Punggol.

A quarrel broke out and Mr He threw a stone lion statue at Hoe. The pair grabbed each other and exchanged blows before an eyewitness stepped in to break up the scuffle.

Those who use a debit card they do not own to dishonestly purchase goods can be fined and jailed up to 10 years.

For voluntarily causing hurt, Farah could have been jailed up to two years and fined $10,000.