Couple let dog sit with them for breakfast in Bukit Ho Swee hawker centre

A couple brought their pet dog to Beo Crescent Market even though live animals – with the exception of guide dogs – are not allowed in food retail establishments unless it is a pet cafe.

Stomper A shared a video showing the man and woman seated at a table in the Bukit Ho Swee hawker centre in Tiong Bahru on Wednesday morning (July 12).

The dog, which looks like a maltipoo, was on the bench next to the woman.

"The unreasonable couple would always bring the dog to Beo Crescent Market Food Centre for breakfast," said the Stomper.

"A stallholder has advised the man that dogs are not allowed in the hawker centre, but he doesn't bother. Sometimes they wouldn't return their plates and trays to the rack after they finished their meals too.

"But this time, I noticed they did return their used cups to the rack."

The Stomper shared another video of the woman leaving the dog on the bench as she went to place a cup at the tray return point.

She then returned to the table and carried the dog as she followed the man out of the hawker centre.

Last month, Stomp reported that a woman was so incensed to see a chicken rice stall serving a visually-impaired customer with a guide dog that she returned to the stall to leave a note that said dogs were not allowed in "kopitiam".

The Singapore Food Agency states on its website that guide dogs are allowed in food retail establishment, but under Regulation 29(1) of Environmental Public Health (Food Hygiene) Regulations, other live animals such as pets are not permitted into food establishments, with the exception of pet cafes.

Guide dogs can be identified by their harness sleeve, which may carry messages like “Guide Dog at Work” and “Do Not Distract”. They help the blind or visually impaired persons travel independently and safely.