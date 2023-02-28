Couple in their 90s rescued from Pasir Ris flat fire

SCDF officers forcibly entered the unit on the 12th floor of Block 472 Pasir Ris Drive 6 and rescued the couple.

A couple in their 90s were taken to hospital on Monday morning after a fire broke out in their Pasir Ris flat.

Shin Min Daily News reported on Tuesday that the man, 98, is in Singapore General Hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU) while his wife, 90, is under observation at Changi General Hospital.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at Block 472, Pasir Ris Drive 6 at around 8.45am.

It forcibly entered the unit on the 12th floor and rescued the couple, who had suffered smoke inhalation. It extinguished the fire using a compressed air foam backpack.

The couple’s daughter, who declined to be named, told Shin Min that her father suffered burns from the blaze and is breathing with the help of a ventilator in the ICU.

She added that her parents had difficulty escaping the burning unit due to their advanced age.

Pictures showed the walls of the unit blackened with soot and items on a table burnt to a crisp. The home appeared cluttered, with belongings strewn on top of cabinets.

According to the report, neighbours living a floor below had noticed the smell of something burning and called SCDF. They also went door to door to help elderly residents evacuate.

The couple’s daughter told the Chinese daily her father has diabetes and her mother has dementia.

She said she has asked her parents to move in with her or her four siblings, but they refused to leave their home of over 20 years. As a result, the siblings take turns to deliver food to them.

