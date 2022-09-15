Couple who helped elderly man out of the water at Changi beach touched to find out why he was there

Reach for the tissue box. This little tale has a lot that tugs at the heart strings - true love, a moment of mortal danger, a rescue from treacherous rocks and waves, a connection made between strangers.

TikTok user QueenLexinda said she was walking on Changi beach with her husband when they saw an elderly man slip and fall from the rocks into the sea.

In a video posted on Tuesday, she shared his touching story.

Her husband rushed to save the man, who was clutching a bouquet of flowers.

The man had hit his head and had several bruises.

They helped him back onto the rocks and cleaned up his wounds.

And that is when they found out what he was doing.

The 74-year-old was there to say a prayer for his wife, who had died 10 years ago.

He showed them a photo of his wife in his wallet and asked them to help throw the flowers into the sea, which they did.

They offered to take him to hospital but he politely declined, while thanking them profusely, saying he may have drowned if they had not been around.

As the bouquet floated away, the man pointed out to sea.

QueenLexinda, identified as a 25-year-old customer service officer from the Philippines, wrote: “He’s pointing where his wife (is) now, I’m crying while taking this picture.”

Here is her video.