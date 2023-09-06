Cousin of accused in $1b case on wanted list, has $100m in assets frozen

This cousin of Wang Baosen (right) has had $100 million worth of assets frozen.

A cousin, known as Subject Y, of one of the accused in the billion-dollar money laundering case is on the authorities’ wanted list, prosecutors said on Wednesday.

This cousin, whom both prosecutors and defence lawyers brought up in court on Wednesday, has had $100 million worth of assets frozen.

He is the cousin of Wang Baosen, a 31-year-old Chinese national and one of 10 foreigners charged in the case.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Foo Shi Hao said Wang should not be offered bail as there is a risk of collusion and witness tampering with Subject Y.

DPP Foo raised three points in the prosecution’s application to deny Wang bail, namely the serious offences he has been charged with, the fact that he is a flight risk, and the risk of collusion.

Wang was previously charged with two money laundering charges.

The judge said she would give her decision on bail on Wednesday afternoon.

Su Jianfeng, who faces four money laundering charges, was also not offered bail on Wednesday.

DPP Edwin Ho said they had just filed an affidavit from an investigation officer in the case.

Su Jianfeng’s lawyer, Mr Ravindran Ramasamy, requested three weeks to file an affidavit in reply, citing the need to obtain documents from overseas and that the matters raised are very detailed.

The lawyer noted that Su Jianfeng said he was only being interviewed for one to one-and-a-half hours every day.

Based on this, the lawyer said he hoped the Commercial Affairs Department could be more liberal to allow them to take detailed instructions from his client.

The authorities have seized assets amounting to $1.8 billion in what is described as one of Singapore’s largest money laundering cases.

These assets, which were owned by the individuals under investigation or by companies and people linked to them, include 105 properties worth $831 million.

The properties comprise seven detached bungalows in Sentosa Cove, 79 condominium units and 19 commercial or industrial spaces.

The 10 accused have been charged and all are expected to be in court on Wednesday to have their cases mentioned.