Covid-19 cases fall for sixth consecutive day as S'pore records 13,544 new infections

The weekly Covid-19 infection growth rate stood at 1.09, down from 1.14 the day before.

A total of 13,544 new Covid-19 cases were reported on Monday (Feb 28), down from 14,228 infections on Sunday.

This is the sixth consecutive day that the number of daily new cases has fallen.

But the number of patients in hospital has increased.

There were 1,649 Covid-19 cases in hospital on Monday, up from 1,553 on Sunday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its nightly update on case numbers.

The number of patients in the intensive care unit rose to 49, up from 46 on Sunday, while 221 patients required oxygen support.

Twelve deaths were reported on Monday.

Of the local cases, 11,543 were detected through antigen rapid tests (ARTs), which means they were assessed by a doctor to have mild symptoms and be of low risk.

Another 1,907 cases were detected through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

There were 94 new imported cases, of which 66 were detected through PCR tests and 28 through ARTs.

The rate refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before. A rate of more than one shows that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.

As at Monday, Singapore has recorded a total of 724,424 Covid-19 cases, with 1,019 deaths.

About 95 per cent of the eligible population have completed their full vaccination regimen, and 68 per cent of the total population have received their booster shot.