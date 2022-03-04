Covid-19 cases falls to 17,564 in S'pore; hospitalised patient numbers dip to 1,678

The Covid-19 weekly infection growth rate remained below one at 0.97.

The total number of daily Covid-19 cases and those in hospital continued to fall on Friday (March 4), with 17,564 total cases and 1,678 people hospitalised.

This is down from 18,162 infections and on 1,685 hospitalisations a day earlier.

The Covid-19 weekly infection growth rate remained below one at 0.97, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its nightly update.

It was the third day in a row that the weekly infection rate dipped under one since Jan 3. The rate was at 0.98 on Thursday.

The rate refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before. A rate of more than one indicated that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.

The number of patients in the intensive care unit dropped to 45, down from 53 the previous day, while 211 patients required oxygen support.

Eighteen deaths were reported on Friday, up from nine the day before.

Of the local cases, 15,037 were detected through antigen rapid tests (ARTs), which means they were assessed by a doctor to have mild symptoms and of low risk.

Another 2,369 cases were detected through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

There were 158 new imported cases, of which 56 were detected through PCR tests and 102 through ARTs.

As at Friday, Singapore has recorded a total of 803,389 Covid-19 cases, with 1,067 deaths.

About 95 per cent of the eligible population has completed the full vaccination regimen, and 68 per cent of the total population has received a booster shot.