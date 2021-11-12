Covid-19 ICU patients who choose to be unvaccinated could face median bill of $25,000 before subsidies: MOH

With subsidies, the amount payable is significantly lower, the Ministry of Health said.

SINGAPORE - Covid-19 patients who are unvaccinated by choice and end up in the intensive care unit (ICU) could be looking at a bill of around $25,000, before subsidies.

With subsidies, the amount payable is significantly lower, the Ministry of Health (MOH) told The Straits Times.

The $25,000 is the median acute hospital bill size for those who require both ICU care and Covid-19 therapeutics, the MOH said.

"Means-tested government subsidies and MediShield Life coverage can reduce the bill to about $2,000-$4,000 for eligible Singaporeans in subsidised wards."

Covid-19 patients can use their MediSave balance to help fund this remaining amount, said a spokesman.

The authorities announced recently that from December 8, those who are unvaccinated will have to foot their own medical bill if they become ill with Covid-19.

These are the people who can get vaccinated but choose not to do so. They form a big group of the Covid-19 patients who end up in the ICU.

If these people are sent to the Covid-19 Treatment Facility, the treatment there is expected to be around $4,500 for a seven-day stay, the MOH spokesperson said.

"For Singapore Citizens, after subsidies and MediShield Life where applicable, the co-payment is around $1,000."

Depending on the severity of the patient's condition and the type of Covid-19 facility where care is rendered, the bill size would vary, said the MOH spokesperson.

There are also Community Isolation Facility (CIF) here. Currently, travellers and Short-Term Visit Pass holders are charged for CIF stays.

"At the moment, unvaccinated persons who are Singapore Citizens, Permanent Residents, and Long-Term Pass holders and have not travelled in last 14 days are not charged for CIF stays, should a CIF stay be required, "said the spokesperson.