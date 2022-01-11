Covid-19 infection growth rate edges up; 389 new Omicron cases

Of the Omicron cases, 126 were local cases and 263 were imported.

The weekly Covid-19 infection growth rate rose to 1.83 on Monday (Jan 10), up from 1.80 on Sunday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its daily update.

The number of new cases of the Omicron variant also rose from 327 on Sunday to 389 on Monday.

There were 750 new cases recorded, said MOH, down from 845 on Sunday, and there were no new deaths.

The weekly infection growth rate refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week, over the week before. A weekly infection growth rate that is more than one shows that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.

Out of the 750 new infections recorded on Monday, 487 were imported and 263 were local cases.

The intensive care unit (ICU) utilisation rate was at 47.1 per cent.

There were 169 patients in hospital, with 16 requiring oxygen supplementation.

A total of 91 per cent of Singapore's eligible population and 87 per cent of the total population have completed the full vaccination regimen, and around 47 per cent of the population have received their vaccine booster shots.

As at Monday, Singapore has recorded 286,397 Covid-19 cases, with 838 deaths.