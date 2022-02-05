Covid-19 recovery memo from GP not needed to return to work or school: Govt

Those who have tested positive for Covid-19 may exit isolation after if they are well and test negative on their self-administered ART.

Employees and students who have recovered from Covid-19 do not need a letter or memo to certify their recovery before returning to work or school.

General practitioners (GPs)have reported a surge in patients with no or mild symptoms visiting their clinics just to obtain such memos.

This is not necessary, and such visits may be putting others at risk, said the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Manpower and the Early Childhood Development Agency in a joint statement on Saturday (Feb 5).

These visits "risk compromising the standard of care for other patients who genuinely require medical attention", they added.

"(Recovered patients) do not need a letter or memo from doctors to certify they have recovered from Covid-19 in order to return to work or to school, including pre-school and institutes of higher learning."

Current health protocols dictate that those who have tested positive for Covid-19 with an antigen rapid test (ART) are to self-isolate for at least 72 hours, and may exit isolation after if they are well and test negative on their self-administered ART.

The release advised employers and employees to familiarise themselves with the health protocols.

"Employers should not ask for recovery memos upon return," said the statement.

"Similarly, students and staff who contracted Covid-19, or are issued with a Stay-Home Notice or Health Risk Warning will not have to obtain a recovery memo from their doctors, before returning to school."