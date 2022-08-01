Covid-19 wave likely to subside further this week, says Ong Ye Kung

Mr Ong Ye Kung noted that Singapore did not have to tighten social restrictions during the current wave.

The current Covid-19 infection wave, which has been driven by the Omicron variant BA.5, is likely to subside further this week, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on Monday (Aug 1).

Speaking in Parliament, Mr Ong said that while the nation is still in the middle of the infection wave, infection numbers have been falling over the past 10 days and the week-on-week ratio has dipped below 0.9 over the last week.

The week-on-week infection ratio refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week, over the week before. A ratio of below one shows that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is decreasing.

Mr Ong noted that Singapore did not have to tighten social restrictions during the current wave, allowing most people to go about their lives as per normal.

"However, life is not as normal in our hospitals... Our healthcare system is bearing the brunt of the current wave. Healthcare workers have been very busy. Polyclinics andour general practitioner clinics also saw higher patient volumes," he said.

Ms Joan Pereira (Tanjong Pagar GRC) asked about measures to help the healthcare system cope with the spike in patients, as well as whether there were plans to support the telemedicine sector here so as to reduce the number of patients at clinics.

In response, Mr Ong said that the Government is promoting the use of telemedicine for mild Covid-19 cases, and that this is now more accepted than in the past.

But he added: "Even so, we need to be realistic that in a big infection wave, the healthcare system will come under stress... Waiting times at private clinics, polyclinics (and) hospitals will inevitably go up, and I seek the patience and understanding of residents."

In such a situation, the key is to ensure that hospitals are not overwhelmed, and that those who need urgent care can be attended to promptly - something that the healthcare system has generally been able to achieve so far, said Mr Ong.

Responding to a question from Mr Louis Chua (Sengkang GRC) on the bed capacity of hospitals that is currently in use and has been set aside for Covid-19 cases, Mr Ong said that based on the worst-case scenario projection for the current wave, the Government has plans to set aside up to about 1,000 beds for such patients.

He added: "This is a dynamic plan and, fortunately, in the course of this infection wave, we did not have to activate all of thse beds."