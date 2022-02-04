Covid-positive man on MRT not breaking rules

He’s Covid-positive. He’s taking the MRT. Panic? Pandemonium?

Well, it’s not that simple.

A TikTok user named Khristopher posted a video on Wednesday (Feb 2) showing him taking a train, asking: "Covid positive can go out meh?"

He also had other videos saying he had self-isolated for seven days after he tested positive for Covid-19 on Jan 25.

In one video titled Day Six of Covid-19, he wrote: "I'm still positive even though no symptoms, no reunion dinner for me. I will discharge (myself) from self-isolation tomorrow anyway!"

Still, the clip of him riding the train sparked a debate online, and he was criticised for being selfish and told he should be more socially responsible.

But others pointed out that according to Ministry of Health (MOH) guidelines, fully vaccinated individuals without symptoms don’t need to test any more after seven days and can go out.

"These arrangements have worked well in ensuring that medical resources go to those who need them the most, and enabling patients to return to normal activity as soon as possible once it is safe for them to do so," MOH said.

In another TikTok video on Thursday, Khristopher reiterated that he had completed seven days of self-isolation.

His "controversial" video was meant to educate people on the current Covid-19 guidelines, he said. "Economy needs to move on. We have to go back to work."