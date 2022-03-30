Crane-lifted restaurant opens for thrill-seekers in Jakarta

Lounge in the Sky consists of a central platform connecting eight tables with four seats each, suspended above the ground.

JAKARTA (THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Thrill-seekers can now pump up their adrenaline while having dinner, thanks to a new crane-lifted restaurant in the Mangkuluhur City development complex in South Jakarta.

The restaurant, which had its soft opening on Sunday (March 27), is the first of its kind in Indonesia. Its specific lounge design has been used in Malaysia, and prior to that, in Belgium where its creator, novelty restaurant service Dinner in The Sky, was founded.

The lounge consists of a platform connecting eight tables with four seats each, suspended above the ground. The platform, along with the diners who are secured by harnesses to their seats, are lifted by crane to a maximum of 45m to 50m, depending on weather conditions.

Lounge in the Sky offers three packages for diners to choose from, with a price tag of 1.6 million rupiah and up to 3.7 million rupiah (S$153 to S$353).

Partnering with Boca Rica, Tapas Bar and Lounge, the crane restaurant serves a four- to five-course meal during the one-hour slot on the flying platform.

Diners must be aged above 17, have a minimum height of 145cm and weigh no more than 150kg, according to the restaurant's website.

Dinner in The Sky, founded in 2006, has provided similar experiences in more than 60 countries, including those such as Concert in the Sky, Movie in the Sky, Santa in the Sky, and even Marriage in the Sky.

Lounge in the Sky said "all concepts are designed according to German standard DIN 4112".

It said: "The table is built in Belgium and all drawings, calculations and simulations are tested by TUV Rhineland, a global provider of technical, safety and certification services."