Crooning cleaners wow netizens with soulful rendition of Malay ballad – inside a bin centre

A recent video on TikTok has generated some buzz for its moving musical performance by two cleaners in Singapore.

What's even more impressive is that the “performance” was inside a bin centre, with one of the cleaners playing a piano (a discarded one?)

The four-minute video shows the two cleaners putting up a soul-stirring rendition of Ku Di Halaman Rindu, a classic hit by Malaysian rock band, Lefthanded.

User Marleygraveyard, who is the singer in the video, said in the comments thread that they were at Pandan Valley Condominium during the recording.

The video was uploaded on Aug 19 and has since drawn more than 50,000 views and 3,500 likes.

Wrote one commenter in Malay: "Best. Please respect these two uncles."

"It's like the original… it's really good," remarked another.