Customer yells at hotpot stall worker over expensive ingredients

A woman was caught on camera scolding the staff of a hotpot stall at Block 504 Jurong West 51.

Facebook user Alan Chow shared a video of the incident on Facebook group Hawkers United - Dabao 2020 on Wednesday (April 12).

He said in the post: "While waiting for my Foodpanda order, heard this lady in white screaming at the staff of a hotpot stall. I overheard she wanted to report to police, and was pointing her phone at the staff, probably to record evidence.

"I asked the (cook) what happened. He said the lady told him the ingredients were very expensive.

"I asked if the lady had paid up, he said not yet.

"I scratched my head, why must call the police? So big case?"

The customer spoke in Mandarin, but her words can't be heard clearly because of the noise.

Several netizens have called her a "Karen". One commented: "Hungry woman, angry woman."