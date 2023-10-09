 Cyclist taken to hospital after accident near Fullerton Hotel, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Cyclist taken to hospital after accident near Fullerton Hotel

The police said the accident happened at about 5.10pm along 1 Fullerton Road.PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM SG ROAD VIGILANTE/FACEBOOK
Elaine Lee
Oct 09, 2023 08:00 pm

A man was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a car in front of the One Fullerton shopping mall on Oct 8.

In a video posted on Facebook group SGRV Admin, the man was cycling across a pedestrian crossing along Fullerton Road, towards One Fullerton, when the traffic light turned green in favour of the vehicles.

A green car, travelling in the leftmost lane of the four-lane road, apparently hit the man, throwing his bike two lanes across to the right.

Sprawled on the road in front of the green car, the man did not seem to move in the video, as a crowd started to gather around the scene.

The accident happened at about 5.10pm along 1 Fullerton Road, said the police.

A 56-year-old male cyclist was taken conscious to Singapore General Hospital, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force and the police.

Police investigations are ongoing.

 
