Cyclist taken to hospital after collision involving a car in Bedok

A cyclist was taken to a hospital after a collision with a car at an intersection in Bedok on Thursday morning.

In a video posted on Facebook by Singapore Roads Accident.com, the 31-year-old woman’s bicycle is crushed and trapped beneath a white BMW.

There is at least one ambulance parked behind the scene.

Police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the accident near the junction of Bedok South Avenue 1 and Bedok South Road at about 7.45am.

Police added that the cyclist was conscious and that she was taken to Changi General Hospital.

She is in stable condition and police investigations are ongoing.