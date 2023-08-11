Dad who took rap for daughter in traffic accident given four months’ jail

David Ong (left) allowed his daughter Audrey Ong Hui Ling to drive his Grab rental car without an insurance policy.

The father who took the rap for his daughter after she caused a traffic accident while driving without a licence was sentenced to four months’ jail on Friday.

David Ong, 57, pleaded guilty to three charges, including two counts of perverting the course of justice.

For allowing his daughter, Audrey Ong Hui Ling, 27, to drive his Grab rental car that day without an insurance policy, he was also fined $500 and disqualified from holding or obtaining all classes of driving licences for a year.

Another charge of allowing her to drive the car without a valid driver’s licence was taken into consideration during sentencing.

The father was working as a Grab driver at the time of the incident. His defence lawyer, Mr S.S. Dhillon, said he did it out of fatherly love.

Said Mr Dhillon: “As a father, all he wanted was to protect his daughter. (Those) were his noble intentions, which had criminal consequences.”

To this, District Judge Kenneth J. Chin said: “While the defence’s argument of the accused committing the offence out of paternal love may be attractive at first blush, the ends cannot justify the means.”

The judge said David Ong’s method of protecting his daughter was a misguided one.

Instead of teaching his daughter to face the consequences of her actions and supporting her through the process, he had instead instigated her to lie to the authorities and perverted the course of justice, said the judge.

On Oct 15, 2019, David Ong had let his daughter drive the car he had rented for his job. He was her passenger.

At about 10pm, his daughter made a U-turn at Tampines Avenue 2 without stopping to check for oncoming traffic and collided with a motorcyclist, who was going straight and had right of way. The motorcyclist suffered multiple injuries including a fractured wrist.

David Ong immediately told his daughter he would take her place and assume responsibility for what had happened. She agreed, and he told police officers he was the driver of the car.

He maintained the false account in his police statements, claiming his negligence and fatigue from working long hours caused the accident.

In September 2020, while still holding on to that lie, David Ong pleaded guilty to a charge of causing grievous hurt by a negligent act that endangers life or the personal safety of others, and was jailed for five days.

But they were exposed more than 2½ years later, when lawyers engaged by the victim to make a civil claim in April 2022 alerted the police to the audio recording of David Ong’s in-car camera.

It revealed a conversation the father and daughter had, about him taking the rap.

They later confessed to the police.

David Ong admitted he was coaching his daughter on driving as she only had a valid driver’s licence from the United States, and was used to a left-hand drive vehicle.

He said he took the fall as he did not want his daughter to suffer the consequences, as she was still young.

Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Jean Goh disagreed with the defence that David Ong committed the acts out of pure paternal love.

She said by covering for her, he could also evade the criminal consequences of allowing his daughter to drive the car without a licence and an insurance policy.

The DPP called for him to be jailed between four and six months, along with a fine and disqualification period.

Earlier in June, Audrey Ong was sentenced to 17 weeks’ jail after pleading guilty to four charges, including to perverting the course of justice.

For her offence of causing grievous hurt by a negligent act, she will also be disqualified from driving for two years from her date of release.