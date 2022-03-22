Daily new cases in Singapore at 13,166, up from the 7,538 on Monday

Singapore crossed the one million mark for the total number of Covid-19 cases on March 19, 2022.

Daily new Covid-19 infections reported in Singapore rose on Tuesday (March 22) to 13,166 cases, up from the 7,538 reported on Monday.

The number of patients hospitalised fell to 1,023 cases on Tuesday, from 1,062 on Monday.

The number of new cases fell compared with last Tuesday (March 15), when the Ministry of Health (MOH) recorded 15,851 new Covid-19 cases.

Case numbers on Tuesdays tend to be higher compared with the rest of the week as they reflect the spike in infections after the weekend when more people are out in various social settings.

There were six deaths reported on Tuesday, down from 10 on Monday.

The Covid-19 weekly infection growth rate remained below one for the 21st consecutive day at 0.74, though it edged up from 0.72 the day before.

The rate refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before. A rate of more than one indicates the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.

There were 24 patients in the intensive care unit and 141 needed oxygen supplementation.

Of the local cases, 11,323 were detected through antigen rapid tests (ARTs), which means they were assessed by a doctor to have mild symptoms and of low risk.

Another 1,602 cases were detected through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

There were 241 new imported cases, of which 27 were detected through PCR tests and 214 through ARTs.

The total number of deaths is now 1,214. The total number of cases recorded in Singapore is 1,035,721.

The Republic crossed the one million mark for the total number of Covid-19 cases on Saturday.

About 95 per cent of the eligible population in Singapore have completed the full vaccination regimen, and 71 per cent of the total population have received a booster shot.