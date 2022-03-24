Daily new Covid-19 cases in Singapore fall to 8,478

The Covid-19 weekly infection growth rate remained below one for the 23rd consecutive day.

Daily new Covid-19 infections reported in Singapore fell on Thursday (March 24) to 8,478 cases, down from the 8,940 reported on Wednesday.

The number of patients hospitalised fell to 873 cases on Thursday, down from 951 the day before.

This is the second day in a row that Covid-19 cases in hospitals here have been lower than 1,000 since Feb 4.

The number of new cases is also lower compared with last Thursday, when the Ministry of Health (MOH) recorded 10,713 cases.

There were six deaths reported on Thursday (March 24).

The Covid-19 weekly infection growth rate remained below one for the 23rd consecutive day at 0.79, though it was up slightly from 0.76 on Wednesday.

The rate refers to the ratio of community cases in the past week compared to the week before. A rate of more than one indicates the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.

There were 24 patients in the intensive care unit and 114 needed oxygen supplementation.

Of the local cases, 6,975 were detected through antigen rapid tests (ARTs), which means they were assessed by a doctor to have mild symptoms and of low risk.

Another 1,329 cases were detected through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

There were 174 new imported cases, of which 24 were detected through PCR tests and 150 through ARTs.

The total number of deaths is now 1,226.

The total number of cases recorded in Singapore stands at 1,053,139.

The Republic crossed the one million mark for the total number of Covid-19 cases last Saturday.

About 95 per cent of the eligible population in Singapore have completed their full vaccination regimen, and 71 per cent of the total population have received a booster shot.